NDRMF Extends Rs. 2.9 Billion Grant to KP to Boost Climate Resilience

National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDMRF) has granted Rs. 2,899.67 million to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Agriculture Department for the execution of climate resilience through horticulture interventions.

The grant was approved during a signing of a Grant Implementation Agreement signed by Secretary Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department KP Muhammad Israr Khan, Secretary Planning & Development Department KP Shah Mahmood Khan, and Deputy General Manager NDMRF Muhammad Fawad Hayat. Secretary Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives Syed Zafar Ali Shah also witnessed the signing at the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives.

Speaking at the occasion, Syed Zafar Ali Shah appreciated the initiatives taken by the provincial government of KP and termed it as a landmark project, contributing to climate resilience and creating highly valuable crops such as olives and saffron, which will help around 10,000 farmers further contributing in income generation and job opportunities.

“Horticulture is an important element, and such projects will help our farmers who are the backbone of the county’s economy,” said Syed Zafar Ali Shah. He said that the country is facing several challenges and flood is one of them which directly affects our agriculture sector, and such projects are essential to contain the disaster.

Earlier, Secretary Planning & Development KP informed the basic objective of the project is the efficient utilization of potential arable and cultivable wasteland to enhance the production of olive oil and saffron while saving foreign reserves. Besides, it will boost climate resilience in the wake of adverse effects of climate change to improve food security.

National Disaster Risk Management Fund is a government-owned entity formed in 2016 with a mandate to build climate resilience in Pakistan by reducing the socioeconomic and fiscal vulnerability of the country and its population to natural hazards by prioritizing and financing investments in Disaster Risk Reduction and preparedness that have high economic benefits taking into account climate change, disaster risks and their impacts.

NDRMF is actively engaged with a number of national, regional and international entities focusing on upcoming threats and challenges and orienting its funding and technical support functions accordingly to address the impacts of climate change and minimize disaster risks.