Rajasthan Royals Share Ahmad Shah’s Viral Birthday Wish to India’s Yuzvendra Chahal [Video]

Day after Indian leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, celebrated his 32nd birthday, Pakistan’s most adorable child celebrity, Ahmad Shah, also sent the star cricketer a very special happy birthday message.

Indian leg-break bowler, born on July 23, 1990, in Jind, Haryana recently received birthday wishes from the cricket fraternity including star cricketers and his fans on this special occasion.

In a video shared on the official Twitter handle by the Indian Primer League’s franchise, Rajasthan Royals, Ahmad Shah, who is known for his famous phrase ‘Piche to dekho’, wished him for the birthday.

“Hi Yuzvendra Chahal Bhai, wish you a very happy birthday. Piche to dekho, arey Piche to dekho,” he said in a video in which Chahal was also seen cutting a birthday cake.

Chahal’s international career had many ups and downs while representing India in white-ball cricket, but he always made a return to the Indian national setup due to his dedication to cricket.

Chahal has played 64 ODIs and 54 T20Is, taking 111 and 72 wickets respectively, and is the only Indian bowler to take a six-wicket haul in T20I history.