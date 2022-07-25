Shan Masood Likely to Join Pakistan’s ODI Squad Against Netherlands

Prolific opener Shan Masood is set to make a much-awaited comeback to the national ODI squad as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) looks to finalize the squad for the upcoming ODI series against the Netherlands.

It is expected that Pakistan will make only a couple of changes to the squad that faced West Indies recently. Shan Masood and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf are the two players that are likely to be added to the squad.

It is still unclear which two players will be dropped but according to sources, leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood could be one of the two players due to the pace-friendly conditions on offer in the Netherlands.

Shan last played an ODI for Pakistan back in 2019. He was dropped after a string of poor performances in three ODIs and subsequently failed to regain his place in the side. He is set to earn a call-up after sensational performances on the domestic circuit.

Furthermore, express pacer Shaheen Afridi is expected to be included in the squad despite being ruled out of the 2nd Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The final decision regarding his involvement in the series will be taken after consultation with the PCB medical panel and the Pakistan team management.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Netherlands is scheduled to be played on 16, 18, and 21 August at Rotterdam. The final squad for the series is likely to be announced after the conclusion of the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.