Imran Tahir to Join Pakistan Junior League for Rs. 1 Crore

Former South African spinner, Imran Tahir, is set to serve as the team’s mentor in the upcoming inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League (JPL) for $45,000, which is equivalent to more than one crore in Pakistani rupees.

According to the details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approached the Pakistan-born spinner recently and the premier leg-breaker has expressed interest in participating in the one-of-a-kind league.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the launch of the Pakistan Junior League in order to provide the country’s young cricketers with the ideal platform to hone their skills.

The cricket board also unveiled the official logo for the franchise-based tournament earlier this month, and named former cricketers such as Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, and Daren Sammy as mentors for the upcoming inaugural edition.

It is important to note that six franchises will compete in the tournament while the league will begin on October 1 and will last 14 days at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Pakistan Junior League management posted a message on its official social media account last week inviting young talented cricketers to compete in the inaugural U19-level competition.

Imran Tahir is regarded as one of the best limited-overs leg-spinners in the world, having played in all of the top T20 leagues and representing the Proteas in 20 Tests, 107 ODIs, and 38 T20Is.