33-Year-Old Pakistani Becomes Youngest Judge in International Bodybuilding Competitions

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation’s vice-president, Armughan Muqeem, created history as he became the youngest judge in an international bodybuilding competition.

The 33-year-old was named as one of the judges in the recently held Asian Bodybuilding Championship in the Maldives. Armughan will also fulfill his duties as a judge in the upcoming 13th World Bodybuilding Championships after receiving his license from the Asian Body Building Federation (ABF).

Armughan took to social media to express his delight at achieving the feat. He stated that it is a proud moment for him and his family as he was rewarded for his years of hard work and determination. He further remarked that it is an honor for him to bring pride to his country.

The recently concluded 54th edition of the Asian Bodybuilding Championships featured some top bodybuilders from across the continent. Pakistani bodybuilders managed to win medals for their country in various categories with Shehzad Qureshi winning the gold medal in the 80kg+ category.

Pakistan’s Umar Shehzad clinched a silver medal in the junior 70kg+ category while Arslan Baig bagged a bronze medal in the model physique category.