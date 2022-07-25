PFF Wants Woman Cricketer to Play Football at SAFF Women’s Championship

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has invited Pakistan women cricketer, Diana Baig, to participate in football tryouts ahead of the upcoming SAFF Women’s Championship in Nepal.

The 26-year-old, who has played both football and cricket for Pakistan at the international level, was included in the list of players selected by the Pakistan Football Federation on Sunday.

PFF stated that they have invited players who were chosen by qualified coaches in the previous edition of the National Women’s Football Championship, where Baig played for the Highlanders.

Baig, who was part of the squad for the tri-series cricket tournament, will also represent Pakistan in the upcoming Common Wealth Games, which will take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Pakistan will play Barbados on July 29, India on July 31, Australia on August 3, and the knockout matches will be held on August 6 and 7, while the SAFF Women’s Football Championship will be held from August 29 to September 10.

The schedules of both marquee events indicate that Baig can compete in both sports if the PFF makes an exception, as the cricket team’s next commitment is the Asian Games, which will be held in China from September 23 to October 8.

It is important to note that this will be Pakistan women’s football team’s first international match in eight years, as they last competed at the 2014 SAFF Women’s Championship, which was hosted by Pakistan.