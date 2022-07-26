Ufone 4G Supports Livelihoods of Local Community in Murree

Islamabad – July 25, 2022: Pakistani telecom company, Ufone 4G has donated pushcarts and food stalls to local community members in Murree to help them earn a decent livelihood for themselves and their families.

The initiative is an extension of Ufone 4G’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme, designed to create a shared impact on society.

Station Commander Murree handed over the pushcarts and food stalls to deserving members of the community during a ceremony held at Murree Hills Cantonment.

Amir Pasha, Group Head PR and Corporate Communication PTCL & Ufone along with senior executives from the company and Cantonment Executive Officer Murree Hills Cantonment, Arfeen Zubair also attended the ceremony, alongside government officials, local leaders and media personnel.

Sharing his thoughts regarding the initiative, Amir Pasha, Group Head PR and Corporate Communication PTCL & Ufone, said, “We are glad to lend a helping hand to Murree’s local community so they can improve their incomes and economic conditions.”

“They work hard and we believe that a little push will go a long way in helping them achieve financial stability and prosperity in their lives. Ufone 4G is a Pakistani company therefore, it is always on the lookout for opportunities to create shared value for our people”, he added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Arfeen Zubair, Cantonment Executive Officer Murree Hills Cantonment said, “I thank Ufone 4G on behalf of the entire local community of Murree for extending a helping hand when it was most needed.”

“It is heartening to witness a leading telecom player stepping up to foster welfare and social wellbeing in society. It sets a positive precedent for other players from the private sector to come forward and create social good for the communities they serve”, he added.

Apart from leveraging its core competencies to create social good, Ufone 4G has an elaborate social responsibility programme in place to give back to the community.

The CSR programme is especially focused on providing socio-economic opportunities to marginalized segments of society, so they can also grow and prosper at par with their compatriots. The company continues to explore opportunities to create a shared impact for society at large.