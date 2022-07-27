Giant Sinkhole Appears at CM House Sindh Due to Heavy Monsoon Rains

Continuous monsoon rainfall has disrupted routine life in Karachi. While dozens have been killed in different rain-related incidents in the provincial capital, property worth billions of rupees has sustained damage.

In one such incident, a massive sinkhole appeared outside the official residence of Chief Minister (CM) Sindh after relentless rain on Tuesday.

According to details, the sinkhole is 10 feet deep and emerged when a 72-inch wide sewage line running under the road alongside CM Sindh House burst due to elevated water pressure.

CM Sindh House is located on Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road in Karachi. The authorities placed a barrier around the sinkhole for obvious safety reasons. As a result, traffic on Dr. Ziauddin Ahmed Road also got disrupted.

Torrential monsoon downpour continued for the third straight day on Tuesday in Karachi. Most areas of the provincial capital have been submerged due to record-breaking rain. All major roads and highways of the city have been flooded, resulting in sinkholes of different sizes.

The famous Urdu Bazaar also got submerged in water, damaging books, notebooks, and other stationery items worth millions of rupees. The incident will negatively affect the supply of books and notebooks all over the country.

New Sabzi Mandi, located on the Super Highway, got inundated as well when a nearby dam overflowed after reaching its maximum capacity.

As a result, a large number of fish of different sizes from the dam entered the vegetable market. The shoppers stopped vegetable shopping and immediately started collecting fish.

Similar Previous Incident

Torrential rainfall has not spared the political elite of Sindh. Earlier this week, the roof of the new building of the Sindh Assembly started leaking during the session of the assembly due to heavy rain.

PTI’s MPA Shahzad Qureshi took to social media platforms to share the video of the leaking roof. He accused the government of corruption and said that millions of rupees of taxpayers’ money have been wasted on the new building.