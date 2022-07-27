Shahid Afiridi Links Himself to Ahmed Shehzad’s Downfall

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has revealed that Ahmed Shehzad was ousted from the team due to the relationship between the two. Afridi believes that Ahmed’s association with him led to his downfall as the team management targeted him after Afridi was removed from the captaincy.

Afridi stated that Ahmed suffered after he was removed from national team captaincy because the team management believed that Ahmed was his favorite. He further added that he always believed that Ahmed was Pakistan’s best opener and he proved that with magnificent performances throughout his career.

Ahmed Shehzad was targeted because he was close to me and I supported him a lot. I gave him a many chances but after my departure as captain, this became a negative point for Ahmed. People thought that he was my favorite. I supported him because I couldn’t find an opener like him in Pakistan at that time. He was also performing well.

Ahmed backed Afridi’s comments and said that he has always respected his senior cricketers and Afridi is no different. He said that he has the utmost respect for Afridi and considers him an elder brother.

The 30-year-old recently made the news as he called out the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their unjust behavior towards him. The flamboyant opener requested the PCB to make Waqar Younis’ report against him public, which has kept him out of the national team since 2017.

Ahmed will be seen in action in the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL) as he looks to regain his form and stage an unlikely comeback to the national side.