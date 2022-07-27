Kashmir-Born Kashif Ali Signs 2-Year Deal With English County Club

Kashif Ali has been rewarded for his excellent start to his Worcestershire career with a two-year contract extension until the end of the 2024 season.

The 24-year-old initially put pen to paper on a short-term deal until the end of the current campaign after a successful trial period.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Achieves Unique Batting Milestone as Pakistan Captain

But a mountain of runs in the Seconds, including more than 700 runs in the last seven Championship innings, and a half-century on his County Championship debut against Derbyshire, has earned him a longer contract.

He also demonstrated his potential in white ball cricket when appearing in several games in the T20 Blast. Kashmir-born Kashif was the first product of the South Asian Cricket Academy to earn a contract with a first-class county.

Speaking after the close of play today, Kashif said, “I was grateful to Worcestershire for initially giving me an opportunity, and I said that the aim was to try and achieve a longer contract.

I’m delighted that the Club have now given me a new two-year contract, and playing professional cricket is something I’ve dreamed of since first taking up the game.

“I just hope I can repay the faith the Club have shown in me, and I will be focusing on continuing to improve and scoring as many runs as possible,” the rising star added.