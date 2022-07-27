Babar Azam Achieves Unique Batting Milestone as Pakistan Captain

Pakistan’s batting maestro, Babar Azam, registered yet another record as he became the first Pakistani captain to score more than 1,000 runs in each of the three formats of the game.

Overall, Babar is the fifth captain in cricketing history to reach the landmark. Previously, former Indian captains, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, former South African captain, Faf du Plessis, and current New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, have achieved the remarkable feat.

Babar joined the elite list during Pakistan’s final innings in the second Test match against Sri Lanka. Babar has scored 26 runs off 38 balls before the fourth day was cut short due to bad light. Pakistan will be hoping that Babar continues his exceptional run of form as they look to register the highest-ever run-chase in Test cricket history.

The 27-year old has already scored 1,022 runs at an average of 51.10 in 13 Tests as captain of Pakistan. In ODIs, he has scored 1,083 runs at an average of 83.30 in 15 matches and he has scored 1,396 runs at an average of 42.30 in 41 T20Is as captain of the Men in Green.

Here is the list of captains with 1,000+ runs in all three formats: