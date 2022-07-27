PPSC Introduces E-Payment System for Online Job Applications

Candidates are required to visit their nearest National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branch to submit fees for jobs under the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). However, this is going to change soon as the PPSC has finally decided to integrate an e-payment system in the job application portal in order to facilitate the candidates.

Speaking in this regard, a PPSC spokesperson said that the e-payment system has been developed in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

From 1 August 2022 onwards, while applying on PPSC’s online job portal, candidates will be given a 17-digit Payment Slip ID (PSID). They will be required to submit the fee against the PSID through ATM, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, Microfinance Banks, or over the counter of the nearest 1Link member banks and branches.

After submitting the fee, PPSC will send a confirmation SMS and email to the candidates. After confirmation, candidates will be able to complete their application on PPSC’s job portal.

The spokesperson added that the e-payment system not only envisions facilitating the candidates but also expediting the job application process. It will put an end to fake/unpaid challan forms as well as help automate receipt verifications.

In a separate development from earlier this week, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) had postponed all exams for General Recruitment (GR) in Karachi due to inclement weather conditions.

As per the official notification, FPSC will announce the revised schedule for GR exams in due course while GR exams in other cities will continue as scheduled.