Finance Ministry Justifies Withholding Tax on Mobile Recharge

The Ministry of Finance and Revenue justifies the collection of withholding tax on mobile users by saying that an undocumented economy low tax base and low revenue collection necessitate withholding taxes like that on mobile recharge.

However, the ministry has stated that anyone including a person with below taxable income can claim the refund of the tax deducted by filing a return.

Official documents revealed that withholding tax is imposed on mobile users including students, daily wagers, beneficiaries of the Ehsas Programme etc., whose income does not exceed the minimum threshold for filing a tax return to claim such a tax adjustment or refund.

On every recharge, 15 percent withholding tax is collected from the subscriber by telecommunication companies. On a recharge of Rs.100, a tax of Rs. 13.04 is collected as withholding tax (15% of Rs. 86.96 = 13.04), and the remaining balance of Rs.v86.96 is available to the subscriber.

On subsequent use, FED @19.5% (Rs. 16.52 to on the value of Rs. 86.96) of the usage, the charge is leviable in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on telecommunication services. GST on telecommunication services is charged under provincial legislation in areas other than ICT.

The Finance Ministry has pointed out that as per clause (29) of section 2 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 income includes any amount chargeable to tax under the Ordinance. By virtue of the said provision, the amount subject to withholding is deemed income. It is also pointed out that an undocumented economy low tax base and low revenue collection necessitate withholding taxes like that on mobile recharge.

These are the main sources to broaden the tax base and generate revenue. The idea is taxes on transactions where persons operating in the informal sector interact with the formal and regulated sector so as to acquire information about potential taxpayers to bring them into the tax net.

The collection of tax at source is also enforced on certain expenses or transactions that have high informational/ mapping value. Furthermore, the withholding tax on mobile recharge is adjustable. Anyone including a person with below taxable income can claim the refund of the tax deducted by filing a return.

The Ministry has further pointed out that taxation on mobile phone charges has gone through judicial scrutiny and has been held valid by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Withholding taxes are a necessity in an underdeveloped country like Pakistan in view of its revenue requirements. The tax deducted is refundable and claimed through a simple return. It may also be pointed out that Supreme Court also adjudicated the validity of the withholding tax on mobile recharge and upheld the charge.

There is no provision in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 which entitles a person to obtain a certificate if his income does not exceed the minimum threshold for filing of the tax return. Only those persons are entitled to an exemption certificate whose income is exempt under any provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

