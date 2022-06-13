Zong Recharge Now Available at Dukan App as the Two Companies Join Forces

Zong 4G has joined hands with Pakistan’s leading eCommerce enabler, Dukan.pk, to offer Zong recharge facility and bundles on the Dukan mobile app.

Through the partnership, Dukan-powered merchants will now be able to sell Zong recharge facility and bundles through the Dukan app while earning some commissions.

Dukan is a fast-growing eCommerce platform that digitalizes and empowers Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to sell online. The collaboration between Dukan and Zong not only expands Zong recharge options but also helps small-scale businesses to participate in the digital economy.

“We remain committed to our customer centricity and are pleased to have partnered with Dukan.pk to facilitate the mutual customers more while increasing merchants’ earning potential,” said Zong’s official spokesperson.

“Being the leader of digital transformation in Pakistan, we are always on the lookout to bring innovation to our services and the way we facilitate our customers,” the spokesperson added.

“It’s a pleasure to be a partner of Pakistan’s top cellular and digital services provider, with whom we also share our social empowerment and digitalization goals,” shared Zohair Ali, Director Channel Success, Dukan.pk.

“We hope that the partnership goes a long way and proves beneficial for both merchants and their customers. It’s a major step in the direction of the one-stop-shop that we aim to reach,” he added.

Having led the digital revolution in Pakistan for over a decade now, Zong is strengthening its foothold and becoming the connectivity partner of choice for millions of Pakistanis.

From pioneering 4G in Pakistan to running the first successful 5G test here, and keeping a robust network infrastructure, Zong is leading the way forward for Pakistan in the digital arena.