PDMA Issues Flood Warning for Several Districts in Punjab

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Thursday issued a flood warning for the residents of several districts of Punjab.

The Authority said that a high level flood in the Chenab River is expected at Marala Headworks, Khanki Headworks and Qadirabad Headworks within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The PDMA said that Sialkot, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, and Muzaffargarh are likely to get affected due to the flood.

The PDMA has asked authorities to move the resident of vulnerable areas to temporary relief camps. It has also asked to arrange machinery and dewatering sets to avoid urban flooding.

In order to avoid epidemic diseases, the Authority has asked the health department to mobilize medical teams for the provision of first aid to the affectees of urban flooding.