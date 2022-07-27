Floods to Once Again Wreak Havoc in Punjab: PDMA

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a flood alert for the Chenab River in Punjab on Tuesday in connection with increasing water levels in watercourses because of the ongoing monsoon spell across the country.

It has put all the concerned districts on high alert and has warned them to take precautionary measures to protect the populations in the nearby districts.

The PDMA stated that the water discharge in the Chenab was recorded at 154,890 cusecs, which could cause flooding in the Hafizabad district.

It also warned that the monsoon winds entering the country’s upper and central regions on 27 July will spread to other regions by 31 July, which could result in another week of rain.

During this period, the following areas are likely to receive more rain with thunderstorms and strong winds: Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan), Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sahiwal, Okara, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Khanpur, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Jhang.

The authority warned that the winds can bring heavy rains that could potentially submerge the low-lying areas in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala, along with flooding at the hills and rivers in DG Khan during the period.

The heavy rain is expected to increase the flow of water in the local and rainwater channels of Ravi, Jhelum, and Chenab.

The PDMA also cautioned about landslides in Murree and advised tourists to plan their journeys in accordance with the weather conditions.

It has also advised the districts to complete their preparations for the inclement weather conditions and set up relief camps in advance.

A notification issued by the PDMA in this regard read, “According to the directives of the Punjab government, the protection of life and property of the people is the first priority”.

It added, “An alert has been issued to the district administrations of Punjab to keep their arrangements in place and be prepared to deal with the emergency situation”.