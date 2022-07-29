Big Car Companies Including Kia, Hyundai, Changan and Others Skip PAS 2022

Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) is a grand exhibition that allows automakers to draw attention through exciting products. While some automakers, namely, MG, Toyota, Honda, Suzuki, and Sazgar Engineering Works (BAIC and Haval) relished this opportunity, there were certain big names missing from the event.

ALSO READ Suzuki Unveils New Yamaha YBR125 Competitor at Pakistan Auto Show 2022

In particular, Lucky Motor Corporation (Kia and Peugeot), Hyundai Nishat Motors, Al-Haj Automotive (Proton), Regal Motors (Prince and DFSK), Master Changan Motors, United Motors, Ghandhara Nissan Limited (Chery), etc. were not present at the event.

This is an interesting development as most of these automakers — by virtue of being new entrants — had great interest from the audience. Several audience members were actively waiting for the new automakers to showcase their prospects, ProPakistani learned during the event.

Who Participated?

Along with major automakers, PAS 2022 saw participation from various parts-makers, new energy vehicle (NEV) startups, along with some tech and engineering firms. Each participant had their flagship offerings on display, which received attention and appreciation from a vast majority of the public.

The slogan for this year’s PAS is “Make in Pakistan” which was also an emphasis of the event as it covered a full range of indigenous motor vehicle parts such as powertrains, chassis, body, tires, batteries, electronics, as well as equipment for vehicle service, repairs, and painting.

ALSO READ Suzuki Unveils New Yamaha YBR125 Competitor at Pakistan Auto Show 2022

A number of local engineering firms showcased their products for the people to see. Here’s hoping that next year’s PAS sees participation from all automakers in Pakistan with a wider and more diverse range of products.