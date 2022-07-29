Medical Colleges Under UHS to Get New Curriculum This Year

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore has decided to update medical colleges’ curricula and will introduce an integrated curriculum from the new session.

Its Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, has directed the Medical Education Department to start work on the initiative.

He met with the Principal of the University of Lahore Medical College, Dr. Mehwish Arooj, on Thursday, and stated that the university will now focus on updating the curricula and faculty development. He added that the university is keen to seek the support and cooperation of other private institutions, including the University of Lahore in this regard.

Also in attendance were the Pro-Vice-Chancellor (PVC) of the UHS, Prof. Maroof Aziz, and other senior UHS faculty members.

Professor Maroof remarked that the work on updating the curricula of 39 subjects had begun and added that the UHS plays a crucial role as a regulator in the medical sector.

Professor Rathore affirmed that he is prioritizing getting all the UHS’s colleges accredited by the World Federation of Medical Education.

He also assured that he would emphasize ensuring the implementation of old projects and proposals rather than creating new ones, and said that the university will shift its examination system from being paper-based to computer-based to save time and money.