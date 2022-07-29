Malala Yousafzai Delivers Inspiring Speech at Commonwealth Games [Video]

Pakistani activist and Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai, gave an inspiring speech during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Malala highlighted the importance of education for girls and remarked that everyone has the right to pursue their dreams.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games was attended by high-profile dignitaries including the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, who was in attendance instead of Queen Elizabeth.

Representing Pakistan, Malala welcomed the athletes from across the world and urged the people from 72 territories to celebrate the friendship across borders.

The young athletes who will compete over the next few weeks represent millions of girls and boys across the Commonwealth – our shared hope for the future. A future where every child can go to school, where women are free to participate in society, where families can live in peace and in dignity.

“Over the next two weeks when we watch the incredible athletes of the Commonwealth Games, remember that every child deserves the chance to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams. And now, it is my honor to say welcome to Birmingham,” she added.

💬"Tonight, teams from 72 countries join Birmingham to celebrate friendship across borders." ❤️@Malala's address was incredible!#B2022 pic.twitter.com/612sHZN8T2 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be played from 28 July to 8 August. The mega-event includes 19 sports including women’s cricket, which is making its debut in the competition.

The Pakistani contingent includes athletes from 12 sports including wrestling, badminton, javelin throw, women’s cricket, and field hockey. Pakistan women’s cricket team captain, Bismah Maroof, and renowned wrestler, Inam Butt, led the Pakistani contingent as flag-bearers during the opening ceremony of the event.