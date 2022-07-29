Pak Suzuki Unveils Hybrid Wagon R at Pakistan Auto Show

By Waleed Shah | Published Jul 29, 2022 | 9:03 pm

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) was the center of attention on day one of the Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) 2022 due to its enticing display of new cars. The car that received the most attention was Wagon R Stingray Hybrid.

Suzuki Wagon R Stingray Hybrid

It is a supermini MPV with a 660cc naturally aspirated engine, mated to a mild hybrid system and a CVT automatic gearbox. It makes 52 horsepower (hp) and 65 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque and offers a fuel economy of 18 to 26 liters per kilometers, as recorded by various car news outlets.

PSMC claimed to have displayed Stingray to gauge the public interest, based on which, it will decide on the car’s launch. The company added that it seeks to be a cornerstone in the evolution of mobility in Pakistan.

Suzuki Wagon R Stingray Hybrid Interior

Other Vehicles

The other new display vehicles included Every Minivan and XL7 Crossover SUV, both of whom garnered great attention as well. Suzuki Every is a successor to Bolan, while XL7 is a direct competitor to Honda BR-V.

Suzuki XL7

The company had also placed XL7 as a sample unit, whose launch depends on the public opinion. However, a company official who requested anonymity, stated that the company may launch the new Every in Pakistan soon as a replacement of Bolan.

Speaking at the Event, Managing Director of PSMC Masafumi Harano said that the company is eager to usher the car buyers into a new age of transportation.

“In terms of our customers, our focus is on moving them towards a premium offering and upgrading their lifestyles through our products,” he added.

Suzuki XL7 Interior

PSMC’s exhibition will be an interesting sight on day two as well with more new cars on display.

