US Authorities and CAA to Discuss Resumption of Direct Flights from Pakistan

The US government has conveyed its willingness to have technical discussions with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and to undertake necessary visits for the resumption of direct flights from Pakistan to the USA.

Head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit, Salman Sufi, during the meeting with the delegation of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Transportation (DOT), and Transportation Security Administration (TSA), stressed the need to expedite the process for the resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) direct flights from Pakistan to the United States. Sufi noted that New Islamabad Airport is well equipped per international standards to meet the TSA’s requirements. The US side conveyed its readiness to have technical discussions with the Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant departments and to undertake necessary visits for the resumption of direct flights.

Mr. Salman Sufi requested the appointment of a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) official at the US Karachi Consulate for pre-clearance of Pakistani mangoes at Karachi port before their export to the United States. The US side agreed to work on the proposal and renewed its commitment to further enhance cooperation with the Pakistan government. Currently, mangoes originating from Pakistan are treated and cleared in Houston, which not only increases the cost but also causes a delay in the availability of the perishable item.

Mr. Sufi had a range of bilateral meetings with high-ranking US officials on June 27. He met with the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asia (SCA), Elizabeth Horst, at the US Department of State. Sufi outlined the Prime Minister’s vision for strategic reforms and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations by focusing on tech, finance, economics, health, startups, climate change, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

Deputy Assistant Administrator of the USAID, Ms. Maria Longi, in a meeting with Salman Sufi, reaffirmed USAID’s commitment to work with the government and the people of Pakistan on “Violence against Women Centers” and “Women on Wheels,” two initiatives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Longi said that gender and women empowerment was part of USAID’s strategy.

Sufi also met with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour, Kara McDonald. He highlighted the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of minorities, women, and marginalized communities.

He outlined the Prime Minister’s expansion of two initiatives.

“Women on Wheels” for providing subsidized motorcycles and training to women polio workers, female health workers, teachers, and small business owners in small cities and rural areas across Pakistan.

The expansion of “Violence against Women Centers” in all provinces. He stated that a national hotline would soon be operational to deal with cases of gender violence against minorities.

The US side appreciated these initiatives and showed interest in working with the government of Pakistan in this regard.