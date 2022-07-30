Changan Increase Car Prices by Up to Rs. 1.4 Million

A wave of price hikes is in full effect in Pakistan as Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has also announced a massive increase in the prices of all cars.
Like other automakers, MCML has also cited depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar, increase in freight charges, and rising prices of raw materials and operational costs as reasons for the hike.
With immediate effect, the new prices of Changan vehicles are as follows:
|Models
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Alsvin 1.37 Comfort Manual
|2,894,000
|3,394,000
|500,000
|Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT
|3,149,000
|3,659,000
|500,000
|Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT
|3,344,000
|3,844,000
|500,000
|Oshan X7 Comfort
|6,050,000
|7,449,000
|1,399,000
|Oshan X7 FutureSense
|6,350,000
|7,749,000
|1,399,000
|Karvaan MPV
|2,069,000
|2,469,000
|400,000
|Karvaan Plus MPV
|2,219,000
|2,619,000
|400,000
|M9 MPV
|1,784,000
|2,184,000
|400,000
This is MCML’s fourth price hike in 2022. The first hike came in January, which was a result of additional duties and taxes imposed by the government in the mini-budget.
The new prices are likely to impact MCML’s sales. Its top-seller — Alsvin — no longer appeals to the budget-conscious sedan buyers with the Lumiere variant’s price now nearing Rs. 4 million. However, it is still among the cheapest options among subcompact cars in Pakistan.