Import Bill Declines by 35% to $5 Billion in July: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Sunday said that Pakistan’s import bill stood at just $5 billion in July, compared to $7.7 billion in the previous month.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the finance minister said that the government is committed to reducing the country’s country account deficit.

ALSO READ Miftah Assures Chinese Power Generation Companies of Resolving Issues

The minister said that in the long run, the government will work on increasing Pakistan’s exports to turn the current account deficit into a surplus.

The finance minister said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has given the approval to lift the ban on imports of luxury items, but the prime minister and the cabinet are yet to give their approval.

He added that the ban on the import of completely built-up (CBU) automobiles, mobiles, and home appliances would remain in place.

More to follow.