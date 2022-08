Over 20 Top FBR Officers Shuffled

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday transferred and posted several key members and gave new assignments to 21 senior officials (BS-21/20) of the Inland Revenue Service.

In this connection, the FBR issued two notifications on Monday.

According to the notification, Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service and Chief Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Member (Inland Revenue Operations), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ). The officer will assume the charge of the post of Member (IR-Operations) w.e.f. August 22, 2022, on the retirement of Qaiser Iqbal (IRS/BS-21) current Member (IR-Operations), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad. In the intervening period, the officer will serve as Member, Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad.

Ch. Muhammad Tarique (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Corporate Tax Office, Lahore has been appointed as Member FBR.

Tariq Mustafa Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office I, Karachi has been transferred and posted as Director General Special Initiatives FBR.

Sardar Ali Khawaja (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Member, (Audit & Accounting) FBR has been given a new assignment as Member Public Relations FBR.

Dr. Aftab Imam (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi has been posted as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Medium Tax Office Karachi.

Dr. Tauqeer Ahmad Memon (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Hyderabad has been posted as Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office II, Karachi.

Ahmad Shuja Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner Large Tax Office Lahore has been given a new assignment as Member, (Audit & Accounting) FBR.

Ambreen Iftikhar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Member Reforms and Modernization FBR has been transferred and posted as Director General, Directorate General of Anti Benami Initiative, Islamabad.

Mir Badshah Khan Wazir (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Medium Taxpayers office, Karachi has been appointed as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Large Tax Office Lahore.

Hyder Ali Dharejo (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office-II, Karachi has been given a new assignment as Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office-I, Karachi.

Sadia Sadaf Gillani (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21 Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Sialkot has been transferred and posted as Cheif Commissioner Inland Revenue Corporate Tax Office Lahore.

Muhammad Iqbal (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi has been transferred as posted as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Office, Islamabad.

Muhammad Abid Raza Bodla (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Sukkur has been given the new assignment of Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Sialkot.

Ardsher Saleem Tariq (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Director General, Directorate General of Anti Benami Initiative, Islamabad has transferred and posted as Member Reforms and Modernization FBR.

Mohammad Farooq Azam Memon (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21 Member FBR has been given the assignment of Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Hyderabad.

Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) on return from deputation would work as Chief Commissioner, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.

Abdul Majid Yousfani (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20) Director General, Directorate General Law, and Prosecution has been given a new assignment as Member Information Technology from August 15, 2022.

Tehmina Aamer (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Commissioner Audit-II Corporate Tax Office Islamabad has been given a new assignment as Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi.

Imtiaz Ali Solangi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Sargodha has been new assignment as Chief Commissioner, Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Sukkur.

Abid Mehmood (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Chief, (Revenue Operations) Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad has been given a new assignment as Chief Commissioner, Inland Revenue Regional Tax Office Multan.

Muhammad Tariq Arbab (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals) Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Chief Commissioner, Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Sargodha.