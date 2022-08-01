Pakistan to Resume Football Against India With 2022 SAFF Women’s Championship

Pakistan women’s football team will make their much-anticipated return to international football in the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championship. The tournament will be held between 6-19 September in Kathmandu, Nepal.

This will be Pakistan women’s first international match in over 8 years. They last played international football during the 2014 SAFF Women’s Championship, which Pakistan hosted.

The Women in Green have an uphill task to qualify for the semi-finals as they have been placed in Group A alongside the likes of India, Bangladesh, and the Maldives. Meanwhile, hosts Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan have been placed in Group B. The top two sides at the end of the group stages will advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

Pakistan will open their campaign against arch-rivals India on 7 September. They will then face Bangladesh on 10 September before facing the Maldives in their final group game on 13 September.

The semi-finals of the tournament will be played on 16 September and the final will be played on 19 September. All the matches will be played at Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

Here is the full schedule of the tournament:

Date Match Time 6 Sep Bhutan vs Nepal 4:45pm 7 Sep Pakistan vs India 12:15pm 7 Sep Bangladesh vs Maldives 4:45pm 9 Sep Sri Lanka vs Bhutan 4:45pm 10 Sep Pakistan vs Bangladesh 12:15pm 10 Sep Maldives vs India 4:45pm 12 Sep Nepal vs Sri Lanka 4:45pm 13 Sep Pakistan vs Maldives 12:15pm 13 Sep India vs Bangladesh 4:45pm 16 Sep Semi-final 1 (Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up) 12:15pm 16 Sep Semi-final 2 (Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up) 4:45pm 19 Sep Final 4:15pm

*Pakistan Standard Time