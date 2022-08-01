Pakistani Stars Will Now Play for Indian Employers Despite IPL Ban: Ex-Indian Cricketer

Cricketer-turned commentator, Aakash Chopra, has claimed that Pakistani players will soon get hired by Indian employers despite being banned from IPL. The Indian cricketer predicted that Indian franchise owners might pick Pakistani players to feature in their sides in other leagues.

While Pakistani cricketers have long been unable to participate in Indian Premier League due to political differences between the two countries, Aakash Chopra has predicted that the Indian employers are now at liberty to enthuse their sides with Pakistan’s cricketing talent.

In his recent video on Youtube, Aakash Chopra claimed that Indian employers are able to hire Pakistani players irrespective of the IPL ban as the stars from the neighboring country are free to play in other leagues around the world. Hence, Indian employers, owning franchises in various leagues, can hire Pakistani players to play for their teams.

Aakash Chopra said, “Pakistani players are banned in the IPL but they play in all the other T20 leagues. So, since Indian franchise owners have bought teams in other leagues, they will be hiring Pakistan players as well. This is also going to happen. So, Pakistani players are soon going to play for Indian employers once again.”

It is interesting to note that Pakistan’s white ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan, has previously featured in Caribbean Premier League donning the colors of Trinidad and Tobago Knight Riders, a franchise owned by star Indian actor, Shah Rukh Khan.