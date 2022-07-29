Can Pakistan and India Still Make it to Final of World Test Championship?

The 2021-23 World Test Championship is entering the business end as five teams fight out for the coveted top two spots to qualify for the final. Table-toppers South Africa alongside Australia, Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan all have a chance to make it to the final with just a few series remaining in the competition.

ALSO READ Imran Tahir and Colin Munro Join Pakistan Junior League as Mentors

While five teams are in contention, the possibility of arch-rivals Pakistan and India facing off against each other in a Test match at the home of cricket, Lord’s, has gotten the cricketing fraternity excited. The two teams last met in a Test match back in 2007 during Pakistan’s tour of India. The Men in Blue came out on top on that occasion as they won the three-match Test series 1-0.

Currently, India and Pakistan sit at the fourth and fifth positions in the World Test Championship respectively. They will need to perform out of their skins to make it to the final of the competition.

Pakistan have two series remaining in the competition including three-match home series against England and a two-match home series against defending champions, New Zealand. If Pakistan manage to win all of their remaining five matches in the competition, their percentage of points will move up to 69.05%. If they lose one match and win the other four, their percentage will be 61.9%.

India, on the other hand, will face Bangladesh in two Tests away from home and a four-match home series against Australia. If India manage to win all their matches in the competition then their percentage of point will shoot up to 68.06%, which will be more than Australia even if they win the rest of their matches.

The wildcard that can have an impact on a potential Pakistan vs India final is South Africa, as they are currently leading the points table. The Proteas have a tricky schedule as they have to face England and Australia in a three-match Test series away from home and two-match Test series against West Indies at home.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Reveals the Reason Behind Loss in Second Test

If Pakistan and India win their remaining matches and South Africa slip up against England and Australia then the two arch-rivals from the subcontinent will face off against each other in the final of the World Test Championship.

Here is the current World Test Championship Points Table:

Ranking Team Matches Wins Losses Draws PCT % Points 1 South Africa 7 5 2 0 71.43 60 2 Australia 10 6 1 3 70.00 84 3 Sri Lanka 10 5 4 1 53.33 66 4 India 12 6 4 2 52.08 75 5 Pakistan 9 4 3 2 51.85 56 6 West Indies 9 4 3 2 50.00 54 7 England 16 5 7 4 33.33 64 8 New Zealand 9 2 6 1 25.93 28 9 Bangladesh 10 1 8 1 13.33 16

Here are the remaining fixtures for each team:

Team Fixtures South Africa England (A), Australia (A), West Indies (H) Australia West Indies (H), South Africa (H), India (A) Sri Lanka New Zealand (A) India Bangladesh (A), Australia (H) Pakistan England (H), New Zealand (H) West Indies Australia (A), South Africa (A) England South Africa (H), Pakistan (A) New Zealand Pakistan (A), Sri Lanka (H) Bangladesh India (H)

Note: A=away series; H=home series