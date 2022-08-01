Yasir Shah Joins Mirpur Royals in KPL Supplementary Draft

Pakistan’s experienced leg-spinner, Yasir Shah, has been picked up by Mirpur Royals for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League. Shah was added to Mirpur Royals’ squad during the recently held supplementary draft for the tournament.

ALSO READ Muzaffarabad Tigers Appoint First Kashmiri Origin Coach for KPL 2

Shah expressed his delight at being picked up by Mirpur Royals and assured that he will give his best for the franchise to win the second edition of the tournament.

The 36-year-old said that he is looking forward to sharing his experience with the team and that senior players will help the younger players develop their game. He urged the fans to support the franchise and vowed to put on an excellent show for their supporters.

The seven franchises picked up two players each in the supplementary draft as they completed their 20-man squad for the upcoming tournament. The likes of Rohail Nazir, Umaid Asif, and Ahmed Daniyal were also drafted in by various franchises as they set up their squads to challenge for the coveted trophy.

ALSO READ Here’s the List of Players Picked and Complete KPL Squads

The second edition of the tournament is scheduled to be played between 13-26 August at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. The tournament will feature superstars such as Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, and Sarfaraz Ahmed alongside young and upcoming talent from Kashmir.