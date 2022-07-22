Here’s the List of Players Picked and Complete KPL Squads

Preparations for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) are well underway, with all seven franchises of the league cricket finalizing their 18-member squads for the upcoming edition, which will begin on August 11.

Some of Pakistan’s most famous cricketers, including Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shahzad, and Mohammad Hafeez, will be seen in action at the scenic Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

All seven franchises have also expressed confidence in some of the new faces who will showcase their abilities in order to advance to the international stage. Here are the full squads for all the seven franchises:

Rawalakot Hawks M Amir Ahmad Shehzad Hussain Talat Asif Afridi Zaman Khan Amad Butt Bismillah Khan Zeeshan Malik Mussadiq Ahmad Faisal Akram Ammad Alam Saeedullah Ehsanullah Zain-ul-Hasan Saif Ali Atif Sheikh Farhan Khan Kashif Ali

Muzaffarabad Tigers M Hafeez Sohail Tanvir Iftikhar Ahmad Haseebullah Khan Anwar Ali Zeeshan Ashraf Arshad Iqbal Mir Hamza Ahmad Safi Salman Fayyaz Taimur Sultan Aqib Liaquat Amir Khan Aqib Ilyas Saad Bin Zafar Inzamam-ul-Haq Osman Maroof Osama Fazal

Kotli Lions Khuram Manzoor Danish Aziz Sarfaraz Ahmad Ahsan Ali Khuram Shehzad Irfanullah Shah Khalid Usman Mushtaq Ahmad Hassan Khan Hanif Azad Hassan Muhsin Imran Shah Irfan Ali Kasmi Zayyan Khan Basit Ali Naveed Malik Mujtaba Ghayas Nadeem Khalil

Bagh Stallions Kamran Akmal Rumman Raees Sohaib Maqsood Amir Yameen Umar Amin Kashif Bhatti M Imran Jr M Sarwar M Sharoon Siraj Abdullah Jamal Aitizaz Habib Maaz Khan Sajjad Ali Hasan Raza Daniyal Amir Shehzad Arsalan Arif Raja Farhan

Mirpur Royals Shoaib Malik Imad Wasim Haris Sohail Ali Imran Salman Irshad Abrar Ahmad M Akhlaq Kashif Ali M Hamza Arshad Zubair Khan Zaid Alam Hassan Nawaz Ali Razzaq Sufyan Shan Umar Hayat Faizan Saleem Shadab Majeed

Jammu Janbaz Sharjeel Khan Faheem Ashraf Shahid Afridi Umar Akmal Sahibzada Farhan Usama Mir Akif Javed Imran Khan Jr Umar Siddique Shahzab Ahmad Khan Hamza Shah Samiullah Nakash Faisal Altaf Naseer Najam M Shahzad Mehran Mumtaz