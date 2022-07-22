Here’s the List of Players Picked and Complete KPL Squads

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 22, 2022 | 1:39 pm

Preparations for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) are well underway, with all seven franchises of the league cricket finalizing their 18-member squads for the upcoming edition, which will begin on August 11.

Some of Pakistan’s most famous cricketers, including Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shahzad, and Mohammad Hafeez, will be seen in action at the scenic Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ

All seven franchises have also expressed confidence in some of the new faces who will showcase their abilities in order to advance to the international stage. Here are the full squads for all the seven franchises:

Rawalakot Hawks 
M Amir Ahmad Shehzad Hussain Talat Asif Afridi Zaman Khan Amad Butt
Bismillah Khan Zeeshan Malik Mussadiq Ahmad Faisal Akram Ammad Alam Saeedullah
Ehsanullah Zain-ul-Hasan Saif Ali Atif Sheikh Farhan Khan Kashif Ali

 

Muzaffarabad Tigers 
M Hafeez Sohail Tanvir Iftikhar Ahmad Haseebullah Khan Anwar Ali Zeeshan Ashraf
Arshad Iqbal Mir Hamza Ahmad Safi Salman Fayyaz Taimur Sultan Aqib Liaquat
Amir Khan Aqib Ilyas Saad Bin Zafar Inzamam-ul-Haq Osman Maroof Osama Fazal
ALSO READ
Kotli Lions 
Khuram Manzoor Danish Aziz Sarfaraz Ahmad Ahsan Ali Khuram Shehzad Irfanullah Shah
Khalid Usman Mushtaq Ahmad Hassan Khan Hanif Azad Hassan Muhsin Imran Shah
Irfan Ali Kasmi Zayyan Khan Basit Ali Naveed Malik Mujtaba Ghayas Nadeem Khalil

 

Bagh Stallions 
Kamran Akmal Rumman Raees Sohaib Maqsood Amir Yameen Umar Amin Kashif Bhatti
M Imran Jr M Sarwar M Sharoon Siraj Abdullah Jamal Aitizaz Habib Maaz Khan
Sajjad Ali Hasan Raza Daniyal Amir Shehzad Arsalan Arif Raja Farhan
ALSO READ
Mirpur Royals 
Shoaib Malik Imad Wasim Haris Sohail Ali Imran Salman Irshad Abrar Ahmad
M Akhlaq Kashif Ali M Hamza Arshad Zubair Khan Zaid Alam Hassan Nawaz
Ali Razzaq Sufyan Shan Umar Hayat Faizan Saleem Shadab Majeed

 

Jammu Janbaz 
Sharjeel Khan Faheem Ashraf Shahid Afridi Umar Akmal Sahibzada Farhan Usama Mir
Akif Javed Imran Khan Jr Umar Siddique Shahzab Ahmad Khan Hamza Shah
Samiullah Nakash Faisal Altaf Naseer Najam M Shahzad Mehran Mumtaz

 

Overseas Warriors 
Asad Shafiq Azam Khan Kamran Ghulam Imran Randhawa Sohail Khan Umaid Asif
Saif Babar Adil Amin Bilal Asif Ali Shafiq M Shahzad Umar Zeeshan
Khuwaja M Farhan Shafi Shahzad Hashim Ali Saad Asif Malik Nisar

Also Read

Imad Ali Jan

close
>