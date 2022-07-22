Here’s the List of Players Picked and Complete KPL Squads

Preparations for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) are well underway, with all seven franchises of the league cricket finalizing their 18-member squads for the upcoming edition, which will begin on August 11.
Some of Pakistan’s most famous cricketers, including Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shahzad, and Mohammad Hafeez, will be seen in action at the scenic Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.
All seven franchises have also expressed confidence in some of the new faces who will showcase their abilities in order to advance to the international stage. Here are the full squads for all the seven franchises:
|Rawalakot Hawks
|M Amir
|Ahmad Shehzad
|Hussain Talat
|Asif Afridi
|Zaman Khan
|Amad Butt
|Bismillah Khan
|Zeeshan Malik
|Mussadiq Ahmad
|Faisal Akram
|Ammad Alam
|Saeedullah
|Ehsanullah
|Zain-ul-Hasan
|Saif Ali
|Atif Sheikh
|Farhan Khan
|Kashif Ali
|Muzaffarabad Tigers
|M Hafeez
|Sohail Tanvir
|Iftikhar Ahmad
|Haseebullah Khan
|Anwar Ali
|Zeeshan Ashraf
|Arshad Iqbal
|Mir Hamza
|Ahmad Safi
|Salman Fayyaz
|Taimur Sultan
|Aqib Liaquat
|Amir Khan
|Aqib Ilyas
|Saad Bin Zafar
|Inzamam-ul-Haq
|Osman Maroof
|Osama Fazal
|Kotli Lions
|Khuram Manzoor
|Danish Aziz
|Sarfaraz Ahmad
|Ahsan Ali
|Khuram Shehzad
|Irfanullah Shah
|Khalid Usman
|Mushtaq Ahmad
|Hassan Khan
|Hanif Azad
|Hassan Muhsin
|Imran Shah
|Irfan Ali Kasmi
|Zayyan Khan
|Basit Ali
|Naveed Malik
|Mujtaba Ghayas
|Nadeem Khalil
|Bagh Stallions
|Kamran Akmal
|Rumman Raees
|Sohaib Maqsood
|Amir Yameen
|Umar Amin
|Kashif Bhatti
|M Imran Jr
|M Sarwar
|M Sharoon Siraj
|Abdullah Jamal
|Aitizaz Habib
|Maaz Khan
|Sajjad Ali
|Hasan Raza
|Daniyal
|Amir Shehzad
|Arsalan Arif
|Raja Farhan
|Mirpur Royals
|Shoaib Malik
|Imad Wasim
|Haris Sohail
|Ali Imran
|Salman Irshad
|Abrar Ahmad
|M Akhlaq
|Kashif Ali
|M Hamza Arshad
|Zubair Khan
|Zaid Alam
|Hassan Nawaz
|Ali Razzaq
|Sufyan
|Shan
|Umar Hayat
|Faizan Saleem
|Shadab Majeed
|Jammu Janbaz
|Sharjeel Khan
|Faheem Ashraf
|Shahid Afridi
|Umar Akmal
|Sahibzada Farhan
|Usama Mir
|Akif Javed
|Imran Khan Jr
|Umar Siddique
|Shahzab
|Ahmad Khan
|Hamza Shah
|Samiullah
|Nakash
|Faisal Altaf
|Naseer Najam
|M Shahzad
|Mehran Mumtaz
|Overseas Warriors
|Asad Shafiq
|Azam Khan
|Kamran Ghulam
|Imran Randhawa
|Sohail Khan
|Umaid Asif
|Saif Babar
|Adil Amin
|Bilal Asif
|Ali Shafiq
|M Shahzad
|Umar Zeeshan
|Khuwaja M
|Farhan Shafi
|Shahzad
|Hashim Ali
|Saad Asif
|Malik Nisar