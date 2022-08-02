PM Shehbaz Appoints 9 New Parliamentary Secretaries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed nine new Parliamentary Secretaries, a notification from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs revealed.

According to the notification, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Syed Hussain Tariq has been appointed the Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Furthermore, the PM has also made several other appointments. MNA Naz Baloch has been appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change. It is to be noted that the newly appointed secretary has been a member of the PTI and joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), in 2017.

MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani has been appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, whereas MNA Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro has been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

The post of Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry Industries and Production was given to Syed Agha Rafiullah whereas the post in the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination was handed to Nauman Islam Sheikh.

Other appointments were of MNA Nadeem Abbas, MNA Muhammad Khan Daha, and MNA Aysha Rajab Ali.