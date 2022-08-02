Ranking of Richest Countries Reveals Pakistan is Poorer Than India and Bangladesh

Global Finance, a New York-based monthly financial magazine, has ranked Pakistan lower than India and Bangladesh in its recently published list of the world’s richest countries.

According to the list, Pakistan is the 138th richest country in the world. On the other hand, Bangladesh is the 137th richest state while India is the 127th wealthiest nation.

The ranking is based on GDP PPP, which, according to the World Bank, is the gross domestic product converted (GDP) to international dollars using purchasing power parity (PPP).

Pakistan’s GDP PPP is $6,470, which is slightly lower than Bangladesh’s $6,633. Whereas, the GDP PPP of India is $8,358, which is significantly higher than both Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Overall, Luxembourg is the richest country in the world with a GDP PPP of $140,694. Singapore with a GDP PPP of $131,580 and Ireland with a GDP PPP of $124,596 are the second and third richest countries in the world.

Here are the 10 richest countries in the world:

Rank Country GPD PPP ($) 1. Luxembourg 140,694 2. Singapore 131,580 3. Ireland 124,596 4. Qatar 112,789 5. Macao SAR 85,611 6. Switzerland 84,658 7. UAE 78,255 8. Norway 77,808 9. US 76,027 10. Brunei Darussalam 74,953

Germany is the 19th richest country with a GDP PPP of $63,271. Canada is the 24th wealthiest state with a GDP PPP of $57,812. Saudi Arabia and the UK have a GDP PPP of $55,368 and 55,301 respectively.

Israel is the 34th wealthiest country with a GDP PPP of $50,204. Turkey is the 50th richest nation with a GDP PPP of $37,488. Malaysia, Russia, and the Maldives are the 58th, 60th, and 62nd richest countries, having GDP PPP of $32, 901, $30,013, and $29,133 respectively.

Iran, Brazil, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Indonesia, and Iraq have higher GDP PPP than Pakistan. Pakistan fares better than Palestine, Kenya, Venezuela, Nigeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Yemen, and Somalia.

Here are the 10 poorest countries in the world: