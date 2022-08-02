Sports Council Official Arrested in Rs. 5 Million Biryani Embezzlement Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has detained a senior member of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council who was allegedly involved in an embezzlement case of ₹5 million (Indian Rupee) in the name of Biryani.

According to the details, the bureau has filed a corruption case against the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association, Zameer Thakur, and other officials, and an investigation has been launched.

As per the information provided by ACB, SS Bunty, SA Hameed, Fayaz Ahmed, the district president, along with Zameer Thakur are complicit in the embezzlement of Rs. 5 million.

The ACB official added that these individuals were involved in the embezzlement of funds from the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for football-related activities where they had produced fake bills.

The official claimed that the bills they discovered were for purchasing biryani from a hotel, photostats of documents, and purchasing hardware, but these funds had been systematically embezzled.

It is worth noting that the government is allocating substantial funds to the Football Association to promote the game in Kashmir, but football activities are only limited to Srinagar.