All You Need to Know About HEC’s LAT and SEE Law Exams

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has rescheduled the Law Admission Test (LAT) and the Special Equivalence Examination (SEE Law) to 21 August 2022 in the wake of the approaching Aashura holidays across the country.

The examinations were previously scheduled for 7 August but the new date has been set to 21 August 2022 as the country observes the Ashura holidays on 8 and 9 August.

The registration portal will remain open until midnight on 5 August 2022 in this regard.

Candidates are advised to visit the HEC’s announcement section on its official website for more information.

LAT

The Law Admission Test (LAT) is an examination for people aiming to pursue a career in Law for which they need to become law graduates.

LAT Syllabus

The LAT has total marks of 100 marks and the passing marks are 50. The syllabus is divided into subjective and multiple choice questions (MCQs) parts. The table below shows the breakdown of the total 100 marks.

Subjective 15 marks Essay either in Urdu or English (maximum 200 words) 10 marks A personal statement either in Urdu or English (maximum 200 words) Multiple Choice Questions 20 marks English (Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Preposition) 20 marks General Knowledge 10 marks Pak Studies 10 marks Urdu (Vocabulary) 5 marks Mathematics (Basic Mathematics)

SEE Law

The Special Equivalence Examination (SEE Law) is a multiple choice questions (MCQs) examination conducted by the HEC for law graduates from foreign universities.

They are required to pass the SEE to be eligible for the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law GAT), which is compulsory to apply to the bar council for enrollment as an advocate.

SEE Syllabus

The SEE Law exam will be conducted in the following subjects: