Babar Azam Announces Cash Reward for Gold Medalist Nooh Dastagir Butt

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has announced a reward worth Rs. 2 million for gold medalist Nooh Dastagir Butt.

Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt completed a record lift in the Commonwealth Games 2022 to win the first gold medal for Pakistan. While the athlete got tons of praise from all around the country, Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, was particularly impressed.

In support and appreciation of Nooh Dastagir Butt, Babar Azam has announced a reward worth Rs. 2 million. The skipper expressed hope to see all the athletes in Pakistan getting equal facilities and support to flourish and do wonders for the country.

In a congratulatory message for the top performers of Commonwealth Games 2022, Babar Azam wrote on his Twitter account, “Roar Pakistan! Extremely proud of these superstars. All our athletes deserve proper structure, support, and state-of-the-art facilities.”

Babar Azam ended his message with “Pakistan Zindabad”.