Cricketers Laud Pakistani Athletes for Winning Medals at CWG 2022

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 4, 2022 | 4:34 pm

Former and current Pakistani cricketers have praised the country’s athletes for winning medals in their respective categories at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and making the entire country proud.

Pakistan’s top weightlifter, Nooh Dastagir Butt, bagged a gold medal for Pakistan in the ongoing CWG 2022 in the weightlifting category while Shah Hussain Shah won a bronze medal in the Judo category after defeating South Africa’s Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach.

ALSO READ

Pakistani athletes performed poorly during the first four days of the Commonwealth Games 2022, and many of them were eliminated from medal contention, while few athletes suffered as a result of the organizing committee’s blunders.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket fraternity was quick to praise the athletes on social media after hearing the news from the Pakistani camp. Here are the reactions of former and current cricketers on Twitter:

ALSO READ

Also Read

Imad Ali Jan

close
>