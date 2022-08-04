Cricketers Laud Pakistani Athletes for Winning Medals at CWG 2022

Former and current Pakistani cricketers have praised the country’s athletes for winning medals in their respective categories at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and making the entire country proud.

Pakistan’s top weightlifter, Nooh Dastagir Butt, bagged a gold medal for Pakistan in the ongoing CWG 2022 in the weightlifting category while Shah Hussain Shah won a bronze medal in the Judo category after defeating South Africa’s Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach.

Pakistani athletes performed poorly during the first four days of the Commonwealth Games 2022, and many of them were eliminated from medal contention, while few athletes suffered as a result of the organizing committee’s blunders.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket fraternity was quick to praise the athletes on social media after hearing the news from the Pakistani camp. Here are the reactions of former and current cricketers on Twitter:

So proud to see our athletes doing well at #CommonwealthGames2022 Congrats Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning Gold Medal for Pakistan. Proud moment for Pakistanis👏🏼🇵🇰#noohdastagirbutt #athlete pic.twitter.com/KQmNfaNHOR — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) August 4, 2022

Wow! 24 year old Nooh Dastagir Butt, who hails from Gujranwala, has just won a gold medal for Pakistan at the Common Wealth Games with a record lift of 403 kgs.

Congratulations Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Oo51ck23bm — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) August 4, 2022

Congratulations to our heroes Nooh Dastagir Butt and Shah Hussain on their outstanding gold and bronze medal achievements in Commonwealth Games. With the right support and help, sky is the limit for our athletes! Pakistan Zindabad! 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/kXiMK4qmu9 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 4, 2022

Super proud of the achievements of Nooh Dastagir and Judoka Shah Hussain who bagged gold and bronze medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games. #CommonwealthGames #CommonwealthGames22 pic.twitter.com/SfjXGL8Ly5 — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) August 4, 2022

So proud to see our athletes doing well at #CommonwealthGames2022 . They all deserve more look after and a better structure & they will do even better. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 4, 2022

Roar Pakistan! 🔥 👏 Extremely proud of these superstars. All our athletes deserve proper structure, support and state-of-the-art facilities.#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/XLOsusWzfo — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 4, 2022

Nooh Butt promised his father that he'll return with a gold medal and Shah Hussain Shah made his father Hussain Shah Saab proud with a bronze in Judo. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 This is super amazing, super special, and truly inspiring. 🇵🇰 Zindabad#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/9qeQ35MJfL — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) August 3, 2022