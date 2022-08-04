Rawalkot Hawks Appoint Ahmed Shehzad as Captain for KPL 2

Rawalakot Hawks Chairman, Jan Wali Shaheen, announced the appointment of Ahmed Shehzad as the captain for the upcoming season of the Kashmir Premier League in front of Hawks fans in Rawalakot.

ALSO READ Abdul Razzaq Reveals Reason Behind Picking His Own Son for Mirpur Royals

Announcing the new captain for Rawalakot Hawks, Jan Wali Shaheen said, “Ahmed Shehzad not only played an important role in our success last season but also our young cricketers got the opportunity to learn a lot from him.”

On this occasion, Ahmed Shehzad said, “The team of Rawalakot Hawks is very close to my heart. Winning the title in the last season is one of the memorable moments of my career.”

[Inshallah] will try my best to defend the Kashmir Premier League title and the aim is to share experience with the youth of the team and especially the Kashmiri cricketers and provide them with maximum opportunities.

ALSO READ Cricketers Laud Pakistani Athletes for Winning Medals at CWG 2022

Defending champions Rawlakot on Thursday had a very busy and memorable day in their hometown Rawalakot. Team Chairman, Jan Wali Shaheen, captain Ahmed Shahzad, Mentor Yasir Hameed, Asif Afridi, and Sameen Gul toured the whole city along with the Kashmir Premier League trophy.

Residents and fans of Rawalkot Hawks gave a grand welcome to the team. In the memorable trophy tour, the Kashmir Premier League trophy went to stunning and beautiful Banjusa Lake, various places in the city and the press club where the team was given a warm welcome.