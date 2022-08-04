Pakistan Sports Board Announces Huge Cash Prizes for Medal Winners at CWG 2022

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has announced cash prizes for Pakistani athletes who earned medals in their respective categories at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and made the country proud.

According to the details, Pakistan’s top weightlifter, Nooh Dastagir Butt, will receive Rs. 5 million from the PSB for winning the first gold medal for Pakistan in the ongoing games in Birmingham.

Dastagir Butt, who is among the Pakistani contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 won the gold medal by lifting a record total of 405 kilograms – 173 kg in snatch and 232 kg in clean and jerk.

Another Pakistani athlete, Shah Hussain Shah, who won a bronze medal for Pakistan will receive Rs. 1 million on his return to the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shah Hussain claimed a bronze medal in Judo after defeating South African Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach in the Men’s 90 kg event.

While speaking to the media, DG Sports Board, Col. Asif Zaman, expressed his gratitude and stated that the athletes have made the entire nation proud and will be greeted warmly upon their return.

It is not the first instance that Butt claimed a medal for the country as he has already bagged bronze in the last Commonwealth Games held in 2018 and also won a silver medal last year in December.

On the other hand, it is Shah Hussain Shah’s second medal at the Commonwealth Games, having previously won a silver medal in the 2014 competitions in Glasgow.