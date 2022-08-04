Zong 4G Becomes Connectivity Partner for Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital

Zong 4G has become the connectivity partner for one of the largest, multi-specialty private hospitals in Lahore, Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital.

The collaboration will ensure that Zong 4G’s cutting-edge digital connectivity solution will provide unmatched assistance to cater to the day-to-day business needs of Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital.

The partnership was formalized in a signing ceremony held in Lahore in the presence of management from both organizations.

With the ambition to digitally transform Pakistan and equip corporate entities with its unrivaled connectivity solutions, the partnership is a testament to Zong’s commitment to facilitating corporates to operate more efficiently, collaborate more effectively, and connect better with their customers.

Through this collaboration, Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital will have access to Zong 4G’s cutting-edge business solutions, allowing them to provide connectivity across the hospital.

This will enable the hospital’s revolutionized machinery to treat critical patients and support digital learning for medical students and doctors through strong connectivity.

Commenting on the partnership, the spokesperson of Zong 4G said, “Our corporate and business solutions are paving the way towards a connected world by providing innovative, ﬁne-tuned business applications and intelligent digital solutions.”

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital to provide them with connectivity solutions. Our tailored corporate solutions are designed to facilitate the companies to embark on their digital transformation journey,” the spokesperson added.

Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital (SMTH), Lahore is one of the nation’s largest, multi-specialty private hospitals with 350 beds facility. SMTH has been established to address the dire need for a high-quality medical facility in the megacity of Lahore and its surroundings.

Equipped with modern facilities and the latest medical equipment and manned by a highly trained staff this state-of-the-art hospital will deliver internationally comparable healthcare services including – emergency services.

Through bespoke solutions, Zong 4G is ensuring that corporate clients across the country have the digital environment to remain connected and optimize their processes. Zong 4G’s unrivaled corporate solution portfolio is the harbinger of a digital business ecosystem.