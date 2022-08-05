Finance Minister Inaugurates Pakistan’s First Digital Mutual Fund Aggregator Emlaak Financials

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Friday formally inaugurated Emlaak Financials, the first digital aggregator platform for mutual funds, at the Central Depository Company (CDC) House, Karachi.

This platform has been successfully implemented as a digital distribution channel initially for mutual funds and later on for other asset classes also.

ALSO READ US Donates 36 Vehicles to KP Health Department

The pilot project for Emlaak was initially launched in 2021 for the Sahulat account opening via the platform, after which CDC has continued to abide by its commitment to collaborate with the mutual fund industry for enhancing the platform.

The full-fledged account opening feature has now been launched via this online investment portal which is the first of its kind in Pakistan allowing multiple funds from different asset management companies (AMCs) to be offered to investors through a single platform.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said, “Emlaak Financials, which has been implemented as a digital aggregator of mutual funds, is a very important and timely initiative by SECP (Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan) and very well executed by CDC. It is very important for our economy that we should introduce such novel concepts which will promote the investment culture in Pakistan and provide an easy and informative platform to the investors thus enabling them to make wise investment decisions while giving them the convenience to open their mutual fund accounts digitally from anywhere without having to visit the brick & mortar offices of Asset Management Companies.”

SECP Chairman Aamir Khan said, “It is indeed a very important milestone for the mutual fund industry as it embarks on this consolidated digital distribution channel launched for the first time in Pakistan. We, at SECP, are strong proponents of re-engineering processes for promoting efficiency and transparency through digitalization and will continue to support and encourage all such initiatives by providing all the required regulatory assistance in this regard.

ALSO READ SBP Appoints Focal Persons for Addressing Complaints About Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme

Describing the objectives of the platform, CDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Badiuddin Akber said, “Emlaak Financials has been envisioned to pave the way for the growth of the Mutual Fund Industry and promote the savings culture in Pakistan at the grass-root level. CDC is committed to providing innovative tech-based platforms to Capital Market entities through which they can leverage CDC’s technological edge to enhance their investor outreach in a convenient, informative, and interactive manner.”

The event was also attended by SECP Director Khalda Habib, representatives of the asset management industry, and other industry representatives.