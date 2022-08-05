Karachi’s Traffic Plan Announced as Sindh Bans Pillion Riding Due to Muharram

Sindh government has banned pillion riding to ensure security for Muharram congregations. The ban has taken effect as of today (Muharram 6) and will remain effective till August 10 (Muharram 12).

The ban has been imposed across Sindh, with exception of journalists, persons with disabilities, the elderly, women, security personnel, and children. The government has enacted the ban under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which warrants strict legal action against the violators.

ALSO READ Toyota Struggles With Massive 42% Dip in Q1 Profits

Karachi administration has also issued a traffic plan in light of today’s Muharram procession. According to details, the authorities will cordon off the National Highway from 9:30 pm to 11:00 pm tonight in order to safeguard the participants.

The procession will begin at Imamia Imambargah and conclude at Hussaini Imambargah, said Superintendent of Traffic Police Malir, Syed Arshad Hussain. The authorities will barricade the highway from both the main city as well as the Quaidabad entrance.

Senior Superintend of Police apprised the media regarding alternative routes, which include:

Quaidabad to Wireless Gate to Malir Halt

Jinnah Avenue Malir Halt Railway Crossing to Darakhshan Society to Kala Board

Manzil Pump to Yunus Chowrangi

Radio Pakistan to Quaidabad to Dawood Chowrangi

ALSO READ Proton Increases Prices of Pakistan’s Cheapest Sedan

Authorities are placing strict security measures across all provinces upon the instructions of the federal government. Also, the government has announced a 2-day public holiday on August 8 (Muharram 9) and August 9 (Muharram 10) whereby the banks, schools, and offices will remain closed.