Pakistan’s Inayatullah Qualifies for Wrestling Event Semi-Finals at CWG2022

Pakistani wrestler, Inayatullah, has qualified for the semi-finals of the wrestling event in Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in Birmingham. Inayatullah dominated over his Nigerian counterpart Amas Daniel by 4-0 in the quarter-finals.

ALSO READ Blue World City Introduces Sports Valley Featuring Pakistan’s Largest Cricket Stadium

Inayatullah has booked a spot in the semifinals of the 65 kg category of freestyle men’s wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Inayatullah outclassed the Nigerian wrestler Amas Daniel and sealed the game with four points to his name.

Previously, Inayatullah had knocked out his opponent in just 3 minutes to claim a quarterfinals berth. Pakistani wrestler had gained 10 points while Malta’s Adam Vella remained helpless with no points on the board.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Withdraws From England’s The Hundred

Inayatullah will now compete for a place in the finals of the 65 kg category of freestyle wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022.