Shan Masood to Re-join Derbyshire as Captain After National Team Snub

Pakistan’s opening batter, Shan Masood is set to re-join the Derbyshire squad after being left out of the Pakistan squad yet again for their tour of the Netherlands and the 2022 Asia Cup.

Derbyshire took to social media to announce Shan’s imminent arrival to join the squad. Shan is due to arrive in England today and will be eligible for selection for Derbyshire’s match against Lancashire in the English domestic One Day Cup on 7 August.

Shan expressed his excitement at re-joining the squad and thanked the Derbyshire management for being patient and understanding. He stated that he cannot ‘wait to come back and finally play some cricket’.

Thank you @DerbyshireCCC for being so patient and understanding. I look forward to coming back and finally playing some cricket. https://t.co/wFJCKsTIus — Shan Masood (@shani_official) August 4, 2022

The 32-year-old has been one of the top performers in England’s domestic circuit over the course of the season. Shan is the third-highest run-scorer in English County Championship, having scored 1,074 runs at an average of 82.61 in 13 innings he played.

Shan was rewarded for his sensational performances by being named captain of Derbyshire for the T20 Blast. He continued his fine run of form in the shortest format of the game as well as he scored 547 runs at an average of 45.58 and a strike rate of 139.89 in 14 innings he played in the competition.

Shan could not feature in the whole tournament as he was called up by Pakistan for their Test tour of Sri Lanka.