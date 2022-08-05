Wrestler Inayatullah Wins Another Bronze Medal for Pakistan

Pakistan’s Inayatullah has won the country’s second bronze medal by defeating Scotland’s Connely Ross in the 65kg wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. This was Pakistan’s third medal overall with weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt winning gold in the heavyweight category.

Pakistan won its first medal in the wrestling event today as Inayatullah outdid his Scottish opponent 10-0.

ALSO READ PSB Suspends Pakistan Weightlifting Federation a Day After Nooh Butt’s Medal

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has two more gold medal matches coming up with Inam Butt locking horns with Indian opponent, Deepak Punia in the 86kg category.

Similarly, Pakistan’s Zaman Anwar will be eyeing gold against Canada’s Amarveer Dhesi.