Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Neil Hawkins visits IDP Pakistan Head Office

On Tuesday 2nd August 2022, IDP Pakistan had the privilege to host His Excellency Mr Neil Hawkins, High Commissioner of Australia. He was welcomed by the Country Director of IDP Pakistan, Mr Humayun bin Akram at the Lahore head office.

During the visit, Mr Humayun bin Akram shared IDP Pakistan’s strategic outlook, global and in-country contributions of IDP to support young people with study abroad dreams and IDP’s goal of using technology to enhance its expert team’s services.

IDP, being an ASX 100 company (Australian Securities Exchange listed company with a global head office in Melbourne), is extremely proud to help Pakistani youth materialize their studying abroad aspirations with top Australian universities.

It also takes pride in being supported by 800+ international educational institutions, a global network of international student counselling, and being proud co-owners of IELTS.

In 2019, IDP Pakistan came into existence as part of IDP’s global expansion plan, with 3 offices in major metropolitan cities (Lahore, Karachi & Islamabad).

Now with expanding teams and overwhelming response, the team is making it easier for students to avail top-of-the-line and ethical counselling across top overseas studies destinations including the UK, the USA, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, along with state-of-the-art IELTS centres in same offices.

As an important education partner, Australia is welcoming international students choosing to study there following the re-opening of international borders post-Covid.

During the visit, Mr. Humayun also outlined the role being played by IDP Pakistan to promote the brand Australia.

His Excellency was delighted to get detailed information on the huge international student potential in the Pakistan market.

IDP now looks forward to continuing support from Australian High Commission as it builds on its shared mission to transform access to quality international education in Australia.

For Australia international student visa information, visit IDP Pakistan’s official website.