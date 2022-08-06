Ex England Captain Wants Youngsters to Learn From Babar Azam Instead of Virat Kohli

Former England cricketer turned commentator, Nasser Hussain, has rated Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, ahead of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson when it comes to better cover drive.

While speaking to the presenter about the most graceful strokes in cricket, the former English captain said that if he had to pick one cover drive to suggest to a young player, it would be Babar Azam’s.

The stylish batter is currently holding a top-three spot across all formats in the ICC batting rankings. He ranks first in white-ball cricket and third in red-ball cricket.

Nasser Hussain, who played 96 Test matches for England, said he has closely observed both batters, with Virat Kohli playing the cover drive with a quick wrist motion while Babar Azam plays that shot in a conventional way.

“Sorry Indian fans I’m gonna be biased and go with Babar Azam. I nearly went with Kohli. He has the fast flick of the wrist but Babar has the conventional way of playing it,” he added.

Nasser Hussain about Babar Azam's Cover Drive🥰 pic.twitter.com/YRurFRgQIV — KING BABAR AZAM👑 (@RIZBAR56) August 5, 2022

The all-format captain will lead the Men in Green in a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, beginning on 15 August, as well as the Asia Cup 2022, which will be played in a T20I format in the UAE.

Recently, the right-hander became the fastest Asian batter to achieve the milestone of 10,000 runs across formats, surpassing the Indian batting great, Virat Kohli, while he also broke many batting records in the recent past.