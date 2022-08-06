Zaman Anwar Makes Pakistan Proud at CWG22 Wrestling Event With Silver Medal

Pakistan has added another medal to its tally after wrestler Zaman Anwar won the Silver medal in the wrestling arena of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, bringing the country’s total tally to five.

Zaman Anwar, who lost the Men’s Freestyle 125 kg final to Canada’s Amarveer Dhesi in an intense fight that ended with Amarveer winning by 2-9, had defeated England’s Mandhir Kooner in the semifinals.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Asks for Prayers Before Most Important Surgery of His Life

Speaking to the media after the final match, Zaman said “I thank God for allowing me to compete in the finals. It is extremely disappointing not to have won the gold medal. The opponent in the final was an Olympian, but it was a good match.”

When he was asked about the training, he said “The training was good, but international-style training would have been preferable. While our opponents received international training, we just came from our homes and traveled to compete.”

ALSO READ Ex England Captain Wants Youngsters to Learn From Babar Azam Instead of Virat Kohli

It is Pakistan’s second Silver medal in the showpiece event after another wrestler, Inam Butt, won a Silver medal in the Men’s Freestyle 86 kg wrestling category. Overall, Pakistan currently has one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Nooh Dastagir Butt is the only athlete from the Pakistani contingent to have won a gold medal in weightlifting, with Inayat Ullah and Hussain Shah taking bronze in Wrestling and Judo respectively.

Pakistan’s contingent put on a poor performance at the start of the event, and most of the athletes lost their medal campaign on the first day, but some athletes have shown signs of hope for a medal at the showpiece event.

It is worth noting that renowned Javelin Thrower, Arshad Nadeem, and Shot Put player, Jamshed Ali, have qualified directly for the final in their respective categories and have a good chance of winning the gold medals.