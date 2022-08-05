Ex-Cricketer Claims PPP Leadership Sold 2011 World Cup Semi-Final to India

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper, Zulqarnain Haider, has alleged that former president, Asif Ali Zardari, and former prime minister, Yousaf Raza Gillani, were involved in match-fixing when they were in power from 2008 to 2013.

While speaking in an interview, the former wicket-keeper accused Yousaf Raza Gillani of fixing the second semi-final of the 2011 World Cup against India which was played on March 30 at Mohali.

ALSO READ Star Cricketer Pens Emotional Letter After Personal Attacks on Women’s Players

It is worth noting that India defeated Pakistan by 29 runs at Mohali. The match raised questions at the time as well, as the Pakistan team missed several chances of Sachin Tendulkar, who finished with 85 off 115, and ultimately helped his team to win.

The Men in Green, under the captaincy of Shahid Afridi, had qualified for the semi-final in a 50-over World Cup for the first time since 1999, breaking Australia’s string of dominance by defeating them in the group stages.

ALSO READ Taimur Khan Knocks Out Indian Opponent to Win Asian Heavyweight Boxing Title

It is pertinent to mention here that Zulqarnain was not part of the national squad for the 2011 World Cup as he had already announced his retirement from international cricket in 2010 in strange circumstances.

Zulqarnain Haider further said that former head coach, Waqar Younis, and Aaqib Javed were also involved in match-fixing, though he remained silent at the time because the team could have faced severe repercussions.

He continued by saying that Najam Sethi, the former head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is the most dishonest person as he destroyed Pakistan cricket.