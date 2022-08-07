Rohit Sharma Replaces Shahid Afridi as 2nd Highest Six Hitter in International Cricket

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has replaced Shahid Afridi as the second-highest six hitter in international cricket.

The Indian batsman achieved the milestone during the fourth T20 International against West Indies. His 3 sixes, during the 33 runs knock in India’s victory, took him to 477 international sixes, surpassing Shahid Afridi who previously held the second spot with 476 sixes to his name.

The Indian batsman has claimed the milestone in just 427 international innings, it took Shahid Afridi 508 innings to hit 476 sixes.

West Indian Chris Gayle holds the record for most international sixes with 553 sixes in 551 innings to his name, a record that now looks with Sharma’s reach.

The Indian batsman also has the best innings to sixes ratio among the top ten batsmen with most sixes. The Indian captain averages 1.11 sixes every innings. Chris Gayle is the only other batsman in the top ten who average more than one six per innings.

Sr. Player Country Matches Innings Sixes Sixes Per Innings 1. Chris Gayle West Indies 483 551 553 1.00 2. Rohit Sharma India 410 427 477 1.11 3. Shahid Afridi Pakistan 524 508 476 0.93 4. Brendon McCullum New Zealand 432 474 398 0.83 5. Martin Guptill New Zealand 358 393 379 0.96 6. MS Dhoni India 538 526 359 0.68 7. Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 586 651 352 0.54 8. Eoin Morgan England 379 361 346 0.95 9. AB de Villiers South Africa 420 484 328 0.67 10. Jos Buttler England 308 316 275 0.87 *As of August 07, 2022.

However, Shahid Afridi still holds the record for most sixes in one-day internationals with 351 sixes to his name.