Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Launched With 24-bit Hi-Fi Sound and More

The Pro version of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 TWS was launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2022. The new Galaxy Buds are 15% smaller than before while delivering higher quality sound.

Audio Specs

The earbuds have an aerodynamic design to help the air flow smoothly. It has a vent hole and nozzle grille for constant airflow to avoid building up pressure in your ears. To reduce distracting noise, Buds2 Pro has an expanded windshield that is more than double the size of the Galaxy Buds Pro. It features a three-mic system for clear and noise free sound.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro features an advanced intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to reduce noise by three decibels more than Galaxy Buds Pro. Bud2 Pro have a voice detection feature that adjusts the volume as soon as you start talking to someone on a call or even when walking down a street. This feature also changes the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to Ambient Mode which helps boost the ambient sound you can hear while listening to music or during a call.

For high-quality and rich audio, Buds2 Pro have a 10mm driver in each bud and has 24-bit Hi-Fi sound. The buds support 360-Degree audio to deliver sound that seems to emanate from different directions, giving it a more realistic effect. It uses Dolby Head Tracking technology to mimic a cinematic sound experience.

Battery Timings

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro have a 61 mAh battery in each bud which makes them work for up to 5 hours in ANC mode and 8 hours without it. The charging case has a USB type-C port with a 515 mAh battery, which gives the buds an additional 29 hours of battery. You can also charge the case with a Qi-certified wireless charger.

You can connect Galaxy Buds2 Pro with your smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, PC, and smart TV. They also support ‘SmartThings Find’ which will notify you every time you leave them behind even if they are offline.

Other specs include Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, AKG tuning, and IPX7 water resistance. Buds2 Pro come in 3 colors Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.

Prices

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro TWS earbuds cost $230/€230 with sales starting on August 26. Samsung is giving a free wireless charger, a $30 Samsung Store Credit, and up to $75 off with eligible trade-ins with the purchase of Galaxy Buds.

via GSMARENA