Arshad Nadeem Sets New Record to Win Gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

Arshad Nadeem created a games record to win Pakistan’s first gold medal in Islamic Solidarity Games 2022. Arshad Nadeem topped the charts with a throw of 88.55 meters in the Men’s Javelin Throw event.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem is currently on top of his game as he has won his second gold medal for the country in a week. To claim the gold medal in Islamic Solidarity Games, Arshad Nadeem set a new games record with a throw of 88.55 meters in his second attempt.

The champion athlete remained on top of the table by a fairly wide margin as he secured Pakistan’s first gold medal in Islamic Solidarity Games 2022.

Arshad Nadeem had previously won a gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw event of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham with a record-breaking throw of 90.18 meters.